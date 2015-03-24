Which is most expensive, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, HTC One M9 or iPhone 6 Plus?

All the prices are now out there for the most sought after new smartphones on the market. Whether it's the Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge or HTC One M9 you're after it's going to be a wallet emptying investment.

While there are plenty of contract options out there for each of the handsets they aren't necessarily cheap, lock you in for a long time and mean you need to sign a contract. If you prefer to buy your new handset SIM-free there are options.

One method that can sometimes work out better than a contract is to buy the phone offline then get a SIM with a rolling monthly contract or pay as you go plan, offering all the calls, messages and data you need inclusive.

So how much is each of the new flagship smartphones up front?

The Apple iPhone 6 has been around for the longest of the three. But that doesn't mean you can expect the price to have dropped. This is Apple after all.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 with 16GB storage starts at £539 in the UK Apple Store, then jumps to £619 for 64GB and £699 for 128GB. The price is the same for Silver, Gold or Space Grey.

If it's the larger 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus you're after that starts at £619 for 16GB and goes to £699 for 64GB and £789 for 128GB.

Samsung has upgraded its build quality for the latest flagship handset(s), now made from a metal unibody encased in Gorilla Glass 4. This has put the price up.

For the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6 in black, white gold or blue, the price for the minimum 32GB storage option starts at £600 from Samsung's site. The 64GB and 128GB models have not yet been given a SIM-free price by Samsung, which suggests they're going to be considerably more.

If you want to go for the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge you're going to pay more. The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, in any of the four colours, starts at 64GB for £760 and is available with 128GB but the price is yet to be announced.

Both Samsung smartphones will be available to buy from 10 April. Pre-orders are available now and those made via Samsung can arrive a day early on 9 April.

The latest HTC One M9 continues in the unibody design fashion of its predecessor but now has faster innards and a 20-megapixel camera.

On Carphone Warehouse you can buy the HTC One M9 now, with 32GB memory, in Grey or Silver for £580.

It may come as a surprise, but Apple's iPhone 6 Plus is no longer going to be the most expensive of the main handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge is £60 more expensive for the 64GB model. Innovation, it seems, comes at a price. A handsome one at that.