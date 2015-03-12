This is the first Vaio Phone after split from Sony, not really aiming for the stars

One of the casualties of a Sony reshuffle and consolidation process was Vaio, the company's laptop brand that it sold to Japan Industrial Partners back in March last year. And now the current owner is ready to put the name to more than notebooks; its first smartphone is ready for public consumption.

The Vaio Phone (VA-10J) is a mid-range affair and fairly unremarkable. However, because of the Vaio logo it still looks a little Sony, if you know what we mean.

At just 7.95mm thick, it's a thin device but its position in the market is more aptly illustrated by its 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 720p 5-inch screen. It does have 2GB of RAM however, so is likely to be speedy out of the blocks. And the 2,500mAh battery seems reasonable for such a phone.

It also comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop and has 16GB of on-board storage, upgradable by up to a further 64GB through microSD.

Its a 4G phone too and the camera on the rear is 13-megapixels. There's a 5-megapixel camera on the front, so that's up there with many of its peers - even those at the more premium end.

It won't break the bank in terms of cost, priced at 51,000 yen (around £280), but at present there is no news on it making its way to regions outside of Japan.

Engadget and Blog of Mobile notes that it might be an OEM device with the Vaio name on it as it bears a remarkable similarity to the Panasonic Eluga U2, so perhaps you'll see something very similar in the UK under a network brand soon.