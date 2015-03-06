Jony Ive doesn't care about your battery life, it will make your phone too heavy

You have to love artists.

They can be unreasonable and sometimes temperamental, but they're also creative geniuses, and Jony Ive, the head of Apple's Industrial Design and Human Interface groups, is a great example, especially if you read his recent comments in a Financial Times interview.

When asked about the performance of iPhones, as well as the oft-criticised issue of them frequently needing to be charged, Ive disregarded it as an actual issue and just attributed the phone's light and thin build as being the reason why battery life tends to easily deplete. He said a bigger battery would mean a heavier, more cumbersome phone, and that's something not very “compelling” to him.

All the media has therefore begun to tear apart Ive's words and use them as proof of how he only pays attention to his industrial art rather than customers, to which he designs for, and that indirectly means Apple's products are more idealic instead of practical and functional. These are all things that Android device diehards have been saying for years, of course.

The truth is: iPhone users have a lot of battery tricks available to them, whether it's playing with settings or toting around a charging case. Also, the iPhone 6 is bigger than past generations, so the iPhone's battery now lasts up to 12 hours with heavy usage (though some will balk at those estimations and still argue otherwise).

For those of you who are interested in Ive and his thoughts about the design process at Apple, including what it took to made the Apple Watch, check out the rest of his interesting interview.

