Three to bring Huawei's new Honor 6+ to UK stores as exclusive tariff partner

Honor plans to bring Android phones to retail stores in the UK for the first time, starting with the Honor 6+, with Three acting as the exclusive network operator in the country.

Some Honor-branded devices are already available in the UK through sites like Amazon, but now the Honor 6+ will be available for purchase in-person at select stores. As part of the new and exclusive tariff partnership, Three will be the only network offering contracts for the phone, though you will still be able to buy it on a SIM-free basis.

The Honor 6+ is the Huawei-owned brand’s latest flagship. It features a 5.5-inch 1080x1920 IPS-Neo screen, 1.8GHz octo-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, 8MP front-facing camera, and a dual-lens 13MP camera on the back with a built-in aperture lens.

Select Three stores across the country plan to let customers "experience" the Honor 6+ prior to buying, and that means the operator will simply demonstrate the phone's design and features.

For those not interested in a contract, the Honor 6+ will be available for just £250 SIM-free.

