Does anybody understand these baffling MWC slogans?

One of the things we always notice when trudging trade show floors is that companies feel the need to explain what they do, or what they are showing in a three or four word slogan. However, most of them are claptrap of the highest order.

What might sound good in a marketeer's office means very little to the rest of us. And Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year has had some of the worst bylines in living memory (apart from the laudible "surround sound for your eyes" we saw on the side of a stand at CES one year).

That's why we've collected them here for you to see. You never know, you might even have some kind of clue what they are all talking about...

1. Unleash the future

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 2

Firefox does know that by the time it has unleashed the future, it will be the past?

2. The edge of innovation

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 3

We went to the edge of innovation once, it was a long way down and we didn't like it much.

3. Unleash the future (part 2)

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 4

Firefox really wants to unleash the future, that's for sure.

4. Tomorrow never waits

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 5

It doesn't. We were stuck on the tube so were a little late and missed Tomorrow by just a couple of minutes.

5. Why wait

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 6

Qualcomm agrees with Tomorrow and questions the very concept of waiting.

6. Orchestrating a brighter world

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 7

NEC plans to move the world a few miles closer to the Sun. It'll extinguish life as we know it, but it'll be brighter at least.

7. The edge of testing technology

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 8

We didn't even visit the edge of testing technology after our trip to the edge of innovation. Not with our vertigo.

8. Everyday genius

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 9

Everyday genius = smart arse.

9. Life.augmented

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 10

Isn't life already augmented enough?

10. Always with you

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 11

Now that's just scary. Especially after the restraining order.

11. Unleash the future (part 3)

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 12

Firefox really won't let it go. Unlike the future, which it is happy to unleash.

12. Moving mobile

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 13

If it wasn't moving it wouldn't be mobile now, would it?

13. Moving mobile more ways

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 15

Now that's just taking the mick.

14. ????

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 14

Hang on, aren't you unleashing the future anymore?

15. Transformation through innovation

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 16

If Optimus Prime had to innovate every time he wanted to transform, the world would never get saved.

16. The future starts today

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 17

We'd better get his desk and ID card ready then.

17. Connecting you to what's next

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 18

If "what's next" is a 12v battery and a set of jump leads, we'd rather not.

18. Innovation for a better life

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 19

"Better Life" TM = What you don't already have, loser.

19. Open roads to a better connected world

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 20

Well, at least there won't be too much traffic along the way. Just try to avoid rush hour.

20. Born to dream

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 21

Wonder what a snail dreams about? Not being a snail, we'd imagine. It's like walking on a bag of Quavers at night time.

21. Explore beyond limits

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 22

What's beyond limits? The bloody edge of testing technology, that's what.

22. In search of Incredible

Pocket-lintdoes anybody understand these baffling mwc slogans image 23

Where's Incredible? Oh, he nipped to the pub. Lucky begger.

