Does anybody understand these baffling MWC slogans?

One of the things we always notice when trudging trade show floors is that companies feel the need to explain what they do, or what they are showing in a three or four word slogan. However, most of them are claptrap of the highest order.

What might sound good in a marketeer's office means very little to the rest of us. And Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year has had some of the worst bylines in living memory (apart from the laudible "surround sound for your eyes" we saw on the side of a stand at CES one year).

That's why we've collected them here for you to see. You never know, you might even have some kind of clue what they are all talking about...

Firefox does know that by the time it has unleashed the future, it will be the past?

We went to the edge of innovation once, it was a long way down and we didn't like it much.

Firefox really wants to unleash the future, that's for sure.

It doesn't. We were stuck on the tube so were a little late and missed Tomorrow by just a couple of minutes.

Qualcomm agrees with Tomorrow and questions the very concept of waiting.

NEC plans to move the world a few miles closer to the Sun. It'll extinguish life as we know it, but it'll be brighter at least.

We didn't even visit the edge of testing technology after our trip to the edge of innovation. Not with our vertigo.

Everyday genius = smart arse.

Isn't life already augmented enough?

Now that's just scary. Especially after the restraining order.

Firefox really won't let it go. Unlike the future, which it is happy to unleash.

If it wasn't moving it wouldn't be mobile now, would it?

Now that's just taking the mick.

Hang on, aren't you unleashing the future anymore?

If Optimus Prime had to innovate every time he wanted to transform, the world would never get saved.

We'd better get his desk and ID card ready then.

If "what's next" is a 12v battery and a set of jump leads, we'd rather not.

"Better Life" TM = What you don't already have, loser.

Well, at least there won't be too much traffic along the way. Just try to avoid rush hour.

Wonder what a snail dreams about? Not being a snail, we'd imagine. It's like walking on a bag of Quavers at night time.

What's beyond limits? The bloody edge of testing technology, that's what.

Where's Incredible? Oh, he nipped to the pub. Lucky begger.