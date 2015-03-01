You won't believe these photos were taken with an iPhone 6

Apple has seemingly responded to Samsung's claims that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus camera isn't as good as the new Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge cameras announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday with a gallery of amazing shots on its own website.

Turning to regular users of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus around the world, there are over 75 million of them after all, Apple has picked some of the best shots to impress any naysayers, and wow are they stunning.

Although the various pictures steer clear of anything that really pushes the low light capabilities of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus cameras, many will surprise you that they've been taken with nothing more than a smartphone.

In some cases the photos have been tweaked with either Apple's own in phone editing software or third-party app such as VSOCAM, Snapseed, or merely Instagram.

When a smartphone can take pictures this good, you have to question why many still carry around a point-and-click camera.

Check out the gallery for our pick of some of the best shots snapped on the iPhone, and Apple's site for the full array of photos it has chosen from users around the world.