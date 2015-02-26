Archos whips out four new Android smartphones ahead of MWC 2015

Archos is trying to garner more attention by unveiling an all-new smartphone lineup just days before Mobile World Congress is set to kick off and well before the competition is ready to trot out their new offerings at the annual Barcelona-based convention.

The new smartphones include the Archos 52 Platinum, 59 Xenon, 62 Xenon, and 50 Oxygen Plus. Both the Platinum and Xenon-branded phones have a heavy focus on media and feature different display sizes but with the same 1280x720 resolution. The Archos 52 Platinum has a 5.25-inch display, for instance, while the 59 Xenon has a 5.9-inch screen, and the the 62 Xenon has a 6.27-inch screen.

Other common features among the three devices include a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage (expandable via micro SD), 3G connectivity (including HSPA+), and a 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The 52 Platinum and 59 Xenon also feature 2-megapixel front-facing cameras, while the 62 Xenon has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The three phones also run Android 4.4 KitKat.

The Archos 50 Oxygen Plus is the standout handset among the lineup because it measures just 7.2mm thick. It also has a 5-inch display with a 1280x800 resolution, 4GHz octa-core GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB via micro SD). Like the other new smartphones, the Archos 50 Oxygen Plus runs Android 4.4 KitKat.

The 59 Xenon, 52 Platinum, and 62 Xenon will respectively cost £119.99, £129.99, and £139.99, while the 50 Oxygen Plus should cost £149.99 when it launches in March. Archos will only show off the 3G-connectivity version of the 50 Oxygen Plus at MWC 2015, though it plans to release an LTE model in June 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Pocket-lint is attending MWC 2015, so you can check out all the latest and breaking news from the showfloor here.