Brit brand Kazam blasted for 'overtly sexual' advert, watch the banned video and see what you think

British phone and tablet manufacturer Kazam has fallen foul of the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK which has banned the company's latest TV ad for being "overtly sexual".

The ASA also concluded that the one minute commercial could cause offence as it "objectified women". It was also criticised as the content bore no relation to the product. It is now not allowed to be shown on UK TV again in its current form.

The ad was created by agency Ogilvy & Mather to promote the Kazam Tornado 348 - a handset the company claims to be the slimmest in the world. It is a 4.8-inch Android phone with an AMOLED screen and its just 5.15mm thick.

It also has a 1.8mm bezel around the screen and a MediaTek 1.7GHz octa-core processor inside. An 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front facing cam are also included in its specifications.

Kazam is selling it for £249 in black or white.

As for the advert, it is still available online (and below) so you can make your own mind up about it. Kazam states that it didn't broadcast the original in any time slot where it was likely to be viewed by children.

Clearcast, the UK body that clears adverts and content for broadcast, allowed it to be aired originally as it did not believe the scenes were "gratuitous or likely to cause offence".