Watch out Hollywood, now people are making movies shot with an iPhone 6

A 15-minute movie shot entirely on an iPhone 6 has been successfully backed on Kickstarter, giving Hollywood a run for its money.

Romance in NYC was directed and produced by Tristan Pope, who was keen show people what's possible with phone camera technology these days. He raised almost $8,000 from 88 backers on the crowd funding website which allowed him to go ahead and make the film.

The short is about him capturing "beautiful, emotional footage in the day in the life of a couple in love in New York City in the autumn" and a trailer has appeared on video site Vimeo, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Shot from the boyfriend's point of view (played by Pope himself), it starts with him waking up with his love and progresses throughout the day. What's more, he didn't even opt to use the iPhone 6 Plus and its optical image stabilisation, sticking with the standard iPhone 6.

Pope didn't just use the apps supplied by Apple within iOS 8 though.

Instead, he used MoviePro which offers fine grain control for ISO, exposure, temperature and uncompressed audio as well as support for Bluetooth microphones. He also used a Glidecam iGlide accessory to help with video stabilisation to shoot while moving.

Pope’s first film shot on iPhone 6 was “Dancers of New York” in 240 frames per second slo-mo and shot and edited in four days.

The director has said that if he gets to $9,000 of funding, he will film the whole experience again, but this time from the women's point of view. Maybe that can be interspersed to make a longer movie.