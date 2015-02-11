Kyocera finally enters Europe with bonkers Torque 4G smartphone

Kyocera has announced its entry into Europe, unveiling a new Torque smartphone that promises to be tough enough to withstand any European abuse that you can throw at it.

The Kyocera Torque offers military grade durability thanks to its Military Standard 810G grading.

The handset is waterproof to 1.5m for 30 minutes, dustproof, shock proof for a 1.22m drop at 26 angles, solar resistant, vibration resistant, able to handle humidity up to 95 per cent for 8 hours, extreme temperature resistant, low pressure capable and even salt fog resilient. And it'll all work with your gloves on so you can survive the extreme too.

One other strong sell for this handset is its Smart Sonic Receiver which uses both and vibration to transmit voice meaning it should be clear even in noisy environments like building sites. This Kyocera-specific offering uses the entire screen to vibrate the sound through its glass rather than using a speaker. Torque also support Qi wireless charging and has dual high volume speakers.

The Kyocera Torque has a 4.5-inch 1280 x 720 display, Snapdragon quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, Android 4.4 KitKat, a 3,100mAh battery and 4G connectivity.

Pricing has not been announced nor has a UK release date, sales will initially begin in Germany and France.