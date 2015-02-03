  1. Home
Buff iPhone 6 case isn’t afraid to show it all off, but is that a good thing?

|
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Buff case is going for sexy, by baring all. But it isn't just about sex appeal, the case offers complete protection too despite its minimal form factor.

Buffbuff iphone 6 case isn’t afraid to show it all off but is that a good thing image 3

The point of the Buff case is to allow your phone to be on display as much as possible but while still adding protection. By sitting on the four corners the case is able to protect the phone, including screen, from any drops. Of course if you drop it's face onto a jutting rock that's a different matter.

While the image of Borat in a mankini might not be so sexy we think this case could be construed as good looking. It's simple and allows you to show off your phone that you spent so much money buying – probably at least partially because you liked how it looked.

Buffbuff iphone 6 case isn’t afraid to show it all off but is that a good thing image 2

The Buff case is made from a single piece of polycarbonate which is a plastic that is highly impact resistant.

While the Buff case is on Kickstarter now, we're looking forward to it graduating to Thingiverse so anybody could download it, adjust size, and 3D print to fit their mobile phone. That's presuming the plastic is flexible enough, and the patent gets shared of course.

If you want to back the Buff case on Kickstarter it'll cost you $15 which is about £10.

Best iPhone 6 cases: Treat your Apple device

