It looks like BT is about to buy EE for £12.5bn as it enters exclusive negotiations

There has been a lot of talk about BT bidding for a network operator with O2 and EE in the running. Now it's been announced that BT is entering exclusive negotiation talks with EE ahead of what will likely be its buyout.

EE is made up of Deutsche Telekom and Orange with their UK mobile business under the EE moniker. It's this UK business that BT is currently in talks to buy.

So is this a good thing? Will it make any difference to EE customers?

According to BT: "The proposed acquisition would enable BT to accelerate its existing mobility strategy whereby customers will benefit from innovative, seamless services that combine the power of fibre broadband, Wi-Fi and 4G."

By closing this deal BT would own the UK's most advanced 4G network as setup by EE. This would deliver a lot of power to the company when it comes to offering the best coverage and deals for future mobile contracts as well as offering 4G LTE broadband for home users.

The price for this deal? £12.5 billion for EE on a debt/cash free basis. Following the deal that would leave Deutsche Telekom with a 12 per cent stake in BT and a place on the BT Board of Directors. Orange would get a 4 per cent stake.

