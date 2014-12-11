Lamborghini 88 Tauri smartphone matches luxury with impressive specs

Tonino Lamborghini has taken the wraps of its latest luxury smartphone, the 88 Tauri. Unlike many luxury smartphones this is not only a luxury build but also offers cutting-edge specs.

Lamborghini has previously released a luxury smartphone in the form of the Antares with a high-quality build quality. The latest 88 Tauri is also aimed at the high-end market. But rather than making it from gold and diamonds Lamborghini has gone for steel and leather.

The Lamborghini 88 Tauri features a 5-inch 1080p display, quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. In the rear is a 20-megapixel camera with a high-powered 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper.All this is backed by a hefty 3,400mAh battery in conjunction with that efficient Snapdragon 801 processor.

Only 1947 devices will be made. That's not a random figure plucked out of the air but is to commemorate the birth year of the founder of the company. Why not? The 88 Tauri will come in black, gold, silver steel or blue, black, red, orange or brown leather. It will cost $6,000 or £3,815 and be available in late December.

