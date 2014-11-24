24 of the weirdest and wackiest mobile phones you won't admit you owned

Rumoured to be going on sale at the end of this month in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is certainly a bit different to the norm. Its sidebar OLED panel presents alerts and notifications when it is laid flat, which could be useful when you're in a business meeting, say, but it also gives the device an odd air about it.

That said, it's hardly a massive departure from what we're used to with smartphones these days. The Note Edge is much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 in many of its features, even down to the included S Pen stylus, so has a similar look and feel to its contemporaries when looked at face on.

The same can't be said about some of the more inventive phones and smartphones of the past. Some were just plain old weird, while others were as ugly as the residue from an offal truck. Samsung was responsible for many of those as well, to be honest, although Nokia has to hold its hand up too.

However, at least they tried something different, with varying degrees of success. So join us as we celebrate some of the weirdest, wackiest and, we admit, ugliest phones we've seen over the last couple of decades.

Flick through the gallery below and let us know in the comments if you owned any of them and/or which is your favourite...

