  The 4K smartphone screen is here, 736ppi LCD shown off by Sharp

Just when you thought smartphone screens couldn't possibly become any more high resolution Sharp's 4K display get unveiled. The IGZO (Indium gallium zinc oxide) LCD panel offers a whopping 736ppi and should appear in smartphones, says Sharp.

Sharp developed the IGZO LCD which offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 on a 4.1-inch screen. This translates to 736ppi which is a big jump from its last IGZO effort that managed 500ppi.

When these screens begin to appear isn't clear although Sharp has said it plans to begin volume production in 2016. Whether it intends to sell those to other manufacturers of use them itself is not clear.

Will phone manufacturers adopt this super high resolution screen? At the moment Sony has decided to skip 2K in favour of better battery life. It says focusing on offering better colours, brightness and noise reduction in its 1080p screens is more important than adding more pixels. Since the human eye can't detect much over 300dpi this does make sense.

But with 4K appearing on TVs and more platforms offering media in 4K it's only a matter of time until 4K arrives on smartphones. Perhaps by the time it does land batteries will be advanced enough to handle that resolution without needing a charge every night. We can but hope.

READ: Samsung to introduce 4K UHD Galaxy S5 with 4GB of double speed DDR4 RAM?