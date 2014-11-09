  Great Scott! LG confirms Android 5.0 Lollipop update for LG G3 starting this week

LG has confirmed that the LG G3 Android 5.0 Lollipop update will be starting this week, making it the fastest manufacturer to offer the update. The rollout will start in Poland.

It comes as quite a surprise, as we're yet to see the global rollout of updates for the Nexus devices, or those of Motorola, which were among the fastest to update to Android 4.4 KitKat.

In a statement to the press, LG confirmed the news on Sunday morning, saying that following the commencement in Poland, other key markets would be updated in the near future.

Of course, we don't know how many LG G3 handsets there are in Poland and it might be that LG is moving fast in this market, while still working on versions for other regions.

Whether this will result in the global update of the LG G3 being completed before those Nexus or Motorola devices remains to be seen.

"LG is absolutely committed to giving our customers the best mobile experiences available and bringing Android Lollipop to G3 owners as soon as possible is a top priority," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Mobile.

"The new features and improvements in Android 5.0 will bring a whole new user experience to the G3 and make it even better than it already is."

Those features include a refreshed user interface using material design, new security features and the move to Android runtime, designed to make your apps run smoother.

You can read up on Android 5.0 Lollipop in our review of the operating system. Once we have the update on our LG G3, we'll bring you all the details of the impact it makes and how it sits with LG's customisations.

It seems that life's good for LG G3 owners, in Poland at least.

READ: Android 5.0 Lollipop review