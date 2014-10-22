Victim of Bendgate? Here’s how to fix your wonky iPhone 6 or 6 Plus (not)

It's been a while since we heard about Apple Bendgate, with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners probably now au fait with the fact that if you sit on a superthin aluminium cased phone it might change shape a bit. But if you're still worried about the possibility or are have a wonky iPhone you don't know what to do with, a video has been posted online that shows you how to mend a bent device. Sort of.

There have been plenty of videos about the problem, with Lewis Hilsenteger's iPhone 6 Plus bend test YouTube posting receiving more than a staggering 55 million views, but the PeripateticPandas's tutorial on how to fix a bent iPhone 6 takes itself a little less seriously than most. It solves the problem, sure, but not perhaps in a way you would copy.

Also, there's something in the middle that doesn't seem to be that important a part of the process. That might be just us though, so we'll let you decide.

In terms of how to really get your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus mended, we suggest you take them back to Apple as it should be still under warranty and the company has been known to replace any bent handsets in the recent past.

Additionally, even with the furore at the time, it must be pointed out that very few cases of bent, er, cases have been reported. And if yours has bent, consider yourself a pioneer of the future of mobile handsets, alongside adopters of the LG G Flex. Probably.