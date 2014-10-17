This $250,000 Savelli Android phone makes Vertu look like pocket money

Got $250,000 to spare? Then you might want to consider buying a jewel-encrusted Android phone from Savelli.

Savelli makes expensive phones with 18-carat gold casings encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, or emeralds. You can also add other luxury finishes like ostrich, python, iguana leather. One of the most expensive models is called Emerald Night and made of 18-carat rose gold and 400 emeralds.

There are 11 smartphones under three ranges in the collection, each powered by Android. There's not much on the company's website about which version of Android or whether is an overlay, but you can browse galleries upon galleries of different designs.

Savelli is considered a luxury jeweler and is targeting luxury shoppers as well as women. In an interview with CNN, Alessandro Savelli, the CEO of the Geneva-based jeweler, admitted Savelli wanted to elevate phones into haute couture.

"It's the most important object one has with them all the time - it's in your hand, it's in your pocket, it's next to you when you sleep, you can touch it 100 times a day," Savelli explained. "I think our customers are really looking for something special."

Savelli also noted some consumers don't want an average phone but rather a beautiful object that is extremely visible and really makes part of their persona. With this in mind, the company uses the same techniques and materials used in jewelry production to make the phones.

The brand just launched in Europe and hopes wants to tackle emerging markets like China, the Middle East, and Russia. As a luxury phone maker however, it faces steep competition from Vertu, which recently teamed up with the Bentley to create a £10,700 phone.

"We don't really see the mobile phone industry as a competitor," Savelli added. "We see more the watch and jewelery as our universe."

