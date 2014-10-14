Vertu for Bentley is the smartphone for those with very deep pockets

Vertu, the luxury smartphone manufacturer, has teamed up with the luxury car brand Bentley to create - you guessed it - a super luxury smartphone.

The Vertu for Bentley phone, to get this out of the way, is a jaw-dropping £10,700. So what do you get for the price of a small car?

The handset is covered in calf leather in the Bentley shade of Newmarket Tan. The phone itself is made from titanium with diamond knurling and the edge features an "engine-tuned pattern". Inside the rear plate is the engraved signature of the craftsman who constructed the phone.

The smartphone features a solid sapphire crystal glass screen meaning it's virtually impossible to scratch. The 4.7-inch display is 1080p resolution for 468ppi. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor running at 2.3GHz. There is 64GB storage, a 13-megapixel camera in the rear and a 2.1-megapixel snapper on the front - these have been tuned by Hasselblad for perfect photos.

The speakers offer a Bang & Olufsen tuned experience with Dolby Digital Plus virtual surround-sound. Other extras include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Android 4.4 KitKat and a 2,275mAh battery.

The Vertu for Bentley also boasts the "Vertu Concierge" services which include curated events, security services, and "Bentley content" including start-up animations for the device.

So if you've got £10,700 spare and like the look of this you can buy it now, presuming there is one left of the 2,000 being made.

