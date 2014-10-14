10 tips for recording better video with your smartphone

Thanks to smartphones, recording video has never been so easy or effortless.

Everyone has a powerful video camera in their pocket: a smartphone. And with a little practice and access to a few key tips, even you - yes, you - can start recording great footage, vlogging, or even record an indie film or documentary using just your smartphone.

Thus, in an effort to help you capture whatever it is you want in the best way possible, Pocket-lint has rounded up nine tips. Although some of the tips might seem obvious, following all of them should result in amazing video every time.

Nothing ruins great footage like having two black vertical bars along both sides of your video. To avoid this amateur mistake, make sure to use landscape orientation and not portrait orientation while recording.

Not only does landscape make your video seem more aesthetically pleasing in general, it'll also make it more enjoyable to watch when viewed on a widescreen or television. Plus, you'll capture more in the actual video.

So just remember: never hold your phone vertically while recording, unless you really like or want those vertical black bars included.

Now that you're recording in the proper orientation (see above), completely fill the frame with your subject. You can also put him or her or it slightly off-center to create a more visually interesting scene. Just play around and see what looks best.

Nothing is more gross than digital zoom - just ask any professional photographer. Most smartphones unfortuantely feature digital zooms, which are just software tricks that'll make your subject appear closer but not without copious amounts of pixelation.

In order to zoom in while recording without losing the crisp, vivid quality you desire in videos, you'll have to get closer to your subject (or use an accessory, but more on that later). In general, you should always get as close as you can, especially for tight shots on faces. Let us see those freckles and fine lines and cheek fuzz

We've all seen those videos where the subject has yellow skin and red devilish eyes combined with super dark backgrounds. The culprit? Well, yes, it's the photographer...but it's also the flash.

Smartphones, you see, come equipped with LED lights that are too bright and can easily skew the color temperature of photos. Also, video will often times still come out poorly lit in the end. If you want to record a photo at night, you'll have to find another light source.

Get creative with available lights such as a neon sign or juke box. They can add a little bit of needed glow while also jazzing up your video with colour.

There's something else you should keep in mind when thinking about flash and lighting in general: avoiding backlit-settings.

You may be able to see people and their faces when they're backlit, but your smartphone camera usually can't and will output footage with a bright light haloing a dark figure. That figure will also have no visible features, meaning you just missed whatever it was you were trying to capture.

To avoid this situation, try configuring a basic light setup. Those of you who are recording on the fly can also improve a backlit situation by moving to one side or another. Although some stock camera apps try to reduce the effects of backlighting, you should try reducing the effects on your end as well.

Time lapse or time-lapse photography is a cinematography technique whereby frequency at which film frames are captured (the frame rate) is much lower than that used to view the sequence. When you replay this sequence at normal speed, time appears to be moving faster and thus lapsing.

Simply put: time-lapse photography is time manipulation. Objects and events that would normally take hours, days, months, or years can be captured and then viewed later at a much faster speed, thanks to time-lapse photography techniques.

Before the Instagram team debuted Hyperlapse, creating a time-lapse video with your smartphone was both tedious and, to be honest, hard. Hyperlapse allows you to create time lapses in no time at all, and without much effort. It also features impressive built-in stabilisation.

In fact the app's stabilisation feature is what makes it stand out entirely from Apple's time-lapse feature. For more information about how Hyperlapse stabilisation works, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth look at the app.

GIFs are everywhere. On any given day, you'll see them on Tumblr, news sites, adverts, and any other site imaginable.

They're like little stop-motion video clips that you can send via email, social networks, or SMS messages. Not only are they brief to watch and easy to share, but they're also simple to create. All you need is a camera-equipped smartphone and an app. Tumblr lets you make gifs. So does Giphy. Even Google Photos offers a GIF option.

Pocket-lint also has a guide that details the best ways to make a GIF. You can get started today, and it probably won't cost you a thing except maybe a bit of time. Check out Instagram's Boomerang app too. It takes bursts and then stitches them together into a HD video loop. The loop starts to play forward but then plays backward, creating a GIF-like video that does not include audio.

Instagram recommends that you find something that's moving, then record it while holding still, and voila! From there, you can share it on Instagram. Boomerang also automatically saves the video to your camera roll.

The idea is that - with a GIF - you've made an interesting little video clips that can easily go viral. Just check out these GIF examples of cats and dogs riding robot vacuums, all of which have gone viral.

Snapchat was one of the first apps to totally change the way we shoot video. With it, you can quickly send a video (or snap) of yourself at work to a friend, maybe with a rainbow-puking AR lens applied or a doodle scribbled on top, and then they can open it, screenshot it if they want, and reply back with their own video response.

You can make snaps even more fun by adding augmented reality-based special effects and sounds, with a feature called Lenses. Popular lenses include the 'rainbow puke' and 'dog with tongue'. Like Lenses, which are primarily applied to your face in real-time, there are also 3D World Lenses that uniquely affect the environment around you.

You might see one that features your Bitmoji avatar, even. For instance, a current one shows our Bitmoji avatar mixing potions and chemicals while sitting at a desk. This animation is overlaid on the world around us and can be captured and then shared with our friends in a chat or followers via our story. Both Lenses and World Lenses are frequently changed by Snapchat, though popular ones are recurring. Lastly, there are filters, which you can use to jazz up your snap.

You can add coloured filters, the current time, local weather, speed overlays, or geofilters to your video. Now, once you're done playing with any of these Snapchat features, you can always save your snap locally to your device and then share it with others via other social networks or SMS. But, if Snapchat isn't your thing, try Instagram.

Instagram offers several filters and lenses for videos, too.

Let's be honest: smartphone cameras are just not as good as the powerhouses made by Canon or Nikon or Sony, mostly because smartphone cameras and their stock camera apps lack fine controls and other things.

If you therefore want to take your smartphone video-recording skills to the next level, without having to buy a pricey DSLR, you might want to consider buying accessories that reveal your camera’s true potential. You can get everything from tripod mounting systems to creative lens add-ons.

A website called Photojojo sells a tonne of different accessories at a variety of different price points. You could get a bike mount for your Android phone, for instance, or a telephoto lens for your iPhone. The possibilities are endless (and addicting).

And finally, sometimes a little editing is required in order to make your footage go from "meh" to "wow". And nowadays you can do some intense editing on your smartphone as well, meaning you won't need to invest in fancy desktop software.

Everything from basic trimming to adding transitions, titles, and effects is simple on both iOS and Android mobile devices. Whether your next video is a montage or a school project, mobile apps can streamline the video-editing process.

Apple's own iMovie for iPhone and iPad, for instance, includes titles and transitions and even supports making theatrical trailers on the go. Other features include picture-in-picture, split screen, and slow motion effects. It's very similar to iMovie on the Mac, in fact.

Pinnacle Studio is another good example, as well as Videon and Magisto. But that's not all: Adobe's Premiere Clip app for iPhone and iPad is a powerful video editing tool with many of the features of Premiere Pro, though it's stripped down and can be used by anybody.

It offers fast video editing, much like other mobile apps, where you can just drag and drop footage and photos in the order you like and trim them down, but it is also compatible with Premier Pro so you can export the end result to the desktop software and refine with greater control.