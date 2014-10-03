  NoPhone, the device for phone lovers that's not a phone

As well as some incredibly useful gadgets, Kickstarter has also been a location for some madcap crowd funding projects. We've had Potato Salad, the insanely popular campaign that saw almost 7,000 backers hand over a total of $55,492 to Zack Brown for him to make a potato salad. And there was the project to send a real-life Tardis into space, which was funded to the tune of $88,880.

Now we have NoPhone, the phone replacement that's shaped like a phone but isn't actually a phone.

"The NoPhone is a technology-free alternative to constant hand-to-phone contact that allows you to stay connected with the real world," says the NoPhone Team on its Kickstarter page.

It is a 5.5-inch block of plastic basically that replaces a smartphone, thereby encouraging the user to talk to people face to face and interact with the world around them. However, it acts as a placebo so that they can have something to hold and fondle when doing so. Like a real phone. Only its not.

Of course, it's all a load of nonsense, but actually very funny and although it is unlikely to reach its funding goal of $30,000 (currently on just less than $9,000 with eight days to go) it's given us a giggle.

"Because of the NoPhone, I haven't drunk texted my ex-boyfriend in one whole week," reads one of the "testimonials".

The NoPhone itself costs $12 or one with a "selfie upgrade" (a reflective sticker to adhere to the front) is priced at $18. If you want to forgo the NoPhone part, you can pledge just $4 to get a NoPhone logo transparent stick to add to the rear of your regular phone and pretend it's a NoPhone. You don't have long though, so head over to the Kickstarter NoPhone page now if you want one.