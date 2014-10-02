If you’ve always fancied an osterich leather Android smartphone the Vertu Aster could be it

Premium phone brand Vertu has announced its latest luxury smartphone, which adopts a more fun attitude than some of the business or bling looking devices it's made in the past.

That doesn't mean the company's typical pricing scheme has been thrown out of the window, but the Vertu Aster is available in several different bright and colourful leather finishes, including osterich.

Starting at just over £4,200 and rising to a little less than £6,000, there are six models in the Aster collection; Blush Calf (pink), Lagoon Calf (blue), Caviar Karung (black), Tangerine Karung (orange), Raspberry Osterich (dark pink) and Cognac Osterich (brown). And while they are perhaps more designed as a fashion statement, they also come with impressive specifications.

Each Aster handset features a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 13-megapixel Hasselblad rear camera, 2.1-megapixel front facing camera, and a 4.7-inch 1080p display (473ppi) protected by sapphire crystal.

There's 64GB of storage plus stereo 11mm x 15mm speakers with Dolby Digital Plus surround sound decoding. Qi wireless charging is on board, meaning you never have to plug it in, just rest it on a charging mat, and the 2,275mAh battery is claimed to last for up to 15 and a half hours for talktime, 380 hours on standby.

The Aster comes with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed and has Bluetooth 4.0 LE and NFC support. It's a 4G LTE handset.

Like with all Vertu phones, the company's proprietary Concierge service is available through the phone. You get a six-month subscription to the service and it offers 24-hour worldwide assistance for recommendations and priority bookings for shows, restaurants and just about anything else your heart desires.

A proprietary Life app also give access to private members' clubs, cultural events and VIP packages to major sporting events.