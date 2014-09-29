  New celeb nude leaks suggest Apple and Google right to encrypt data but FBI doesn’t agree

A third batch of naked pictures of female celebrities were leaked on the internet over the weekend, including candid, private photos of model Cara Delevigne and actress Anna Kendrick.

The pictures released under the tag "The Fappening 3" further reinforce Apple and Google's recent statements that they have and will be introducing new encryption methods to protect users' images and data.

However, the FBI in the States believes that such a move could be dangerous. FBI boss James Corney said that by introducing strong encryption in Android and iOS, law enforcement investigations would be made more difficult.

Corney claimed that by encrypting users' data, Apple and Google could cost lives. The FBI relies on accessing data on phones owned by criminals and terrorists, he said.

"I'd hate to have people look at me and say, 'Well how come you can't save this kid?' 'How come you can't do this thing?'" he stated.

"What concerns me about this is companies marketing something expressly to allow people to place themselves beyond the law."

Google will be adopting encryption by default with its Android L operating system, due to launch soon, while Apple has already added stronger encryption with iOS 8. It is seemed by some though as shutting the stable door after the horse has already bolted as common belief is that the fresh batch of pictures were originally stolen in prior hacks.

The FBI has been investigating the "Fappening" celebrity nude leaks since the first instance but is yet to announce any progress.