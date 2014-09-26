  Not getting iPhone 6 refunds from Phones 4u? Get it from Carphone Warehouse instead

Carphone Warehouse will reimburse Phones 4u customers who were told they won’t receive a refund on their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders.

Phones 4u entered administration earlier this month and cancelled all iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders that had not been dispatched but without issuing refunds. That reportedly means customers who pre-ordered Apple's latest smartphones from Phones 4u could lose up to £700 on each order.

Initially, customers were told they would receive a full refund, but then adminstrators at PricewaterhouseCoopers advised them to contact their credit card issuer in order to seek a refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. Carphone Warehouse however doesn't think that's fair to Phones 4U customers and told Pocket-lint through a statement that it would reimburse them:

"We understand Phones 4u customers have been told they won’t receive a refund on their iPhone 6 pre-orders. We don't think that's fair, so we are offering to reimburse Phones 4u customers for any money paid upfront when they buy their new iPhone 6 or 6 Plus from us. All they have to do is come into our stores with printed evidence of their pre-order.”

Carphone Warehouse's gesture to affected Phones 4u customers follows news that more than 350 Phones 4U outlets were picked up by Vodafone, EE, and recently formed Dixons Carphone. After Phones 4u abruptly confirmed on 15 September that it was shutting down and closing a nationwide 550-store network, nearly 5,600 jobs were threatened.

That said, the outlet buyouts should save approximately 2, 000 jobs.

