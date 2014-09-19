  First person to buy iPhone 6 drops it on camera, d'oh! (video)

The race to get the iPhone 6 first is underway around the globe but some countries have already wrapped up their launches. Take Australia for example, its Apple Store openings occurred yesterday, thanks to the difference in time zones. And the first person in the queue to buy one in Perth dropped it soon after.

In front of and perhaps because of Australian breakfast show Today, "Jack" flung his shiny, new iPhone onto the concrete slabs outside the store after shakily opening it in front of the cameras.

He then hastily and nervously picked it up and goes to shove it back into the box before noticing that there might be something wrong with the screen. We don't find out any more than that, but it looks like the very first iPhone 6 bought have already been scratched. We don't know whether to laugh or cry.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones go on sale across the globe today with the queue outside the London Regent Street Apple Store stretching far longer than we've seen in recent years.

If you're in that queue or even plan to head down today, one word of advice, don't drop the phone. Or better still, avoid Australian news crews at all costs.

