Was your Phones 4u iPhone 6 or Plus pre-order cancelled? Here's how to still get one on day one


EE is offering disgruntled Phones 4u customers who had their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders cancelled a chance to get the device they wanted on day one.

The network has put aside a number of both handsets which it will keep in reserve for people who turn up on launch day (tomorrow, 19 September) bearing their since cancelled Phones 4u receipt. They'll still have to pay EE's set prices for the phones, but will jump ahead of any queues.

Pocket-lint heard from a source that EE stores nationwide will have limited stock though, so it is definitely first come first served. You might even want to ring ahead.

When UK high street retailer Phones 4u went into administration on Sunday 14 September, it confirmed that all customers who pre-ordered either the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus through the chain would have their orders cancelled. Refunds will be forthcoming, but it left many without a shiny new device on day one unless they queued elsewhere.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 review

It could mean that they wouldn't be able to get either phone on day one at all, considering that Apple has reported record pre-orders and queues at official Apple Stores are ridiculously long already.

Our EE contact though told us that the "fenced-off" handsets for Phones 4u customers should make it a bit easier, however.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 Plus review

