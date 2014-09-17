  Currys & PC World to retain all 800 Phones 4u workers in its own stores

The recently formed Dixons Carphone has confirmed that all 800 of the Phones 4u workers stationed in Currys and PC World stores will be retained by the group.

While Phones 4u suffers an almightly crash after entering administration last week, thought to affect 6,000 jobs, its major rival seeked to assure those already working inside Dixon Carphone outlets that their jobs are safe.

In addition, the group has revealed that it will be recruiting a further 1,500 people to take positions in Carphone Warehouse stores nationwide and it welcomes applications from any Phones 4u employees that have been made redundant or face redundancy.

"We can confirm that we will be offering jobs to all 800 of our Phones 4U store-in-store colleagues within Curry's PC World stores with immediate effect," said a company spokesman.

"We are recruiting for a further 1,500 vacancies across Carphone Warehouse and welcome enquiries from anyone interested in applying for these positions."

It points to its careers site for more details on available positions. If interested, you should visit www.careersatcarphone.com. There are dedicated sections for Phones 4u sales consultants, Phones 4u store managers and those seeking a job in the market from outside.

Phones 4u went into administration after being in profit, but having lost significant contracts with almost all of the major mobile phone networks, including EE, Vodafone and O2.

