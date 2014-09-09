  The Viro smartphone never needs to be recharged, due 1 October

Viro is a smartphone that sounds too good to be true. According to the company, which is teasing a 1 October announcement, this phone never needs to be charged.

According to start-up company Viro's Facebook page the smartphone won't discharge thanks to three different renewable energy sources. In our recent feature about battery alternatives we've seen a few potential sources: solar through a clear screen panel, water dew and movement via piezoelectric motors. But how they can produce enough power to mean no charging is puzzling.

Since the phone won't need cables plugged in it will be totally sealed and, as such, waterproof. Viro says it will come with Qualcomm's as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 810 processor, a 5.21-inch IPS screen with 424ppi resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection with Native Damage Resistance.

The company explains how it saves power in one way using memory, "To boost energy saving we used the GRAM, a memory which disables GPU and a part of the system-on-a-chip when a static image is displayed on the screen, allowing it to consume approximately 26 per cent less." It also says skipping the QHD screen option has saved it a further 40 per cent battery.

The Viro smartphone will run Android (perhaps with Android L to make even more power saving) and will pack Sony's 20.7-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie front-facing snapper.

It sounds like the ultimate phone. Here's hoping this isn't all a prank. We've contacted Viro for more details.

