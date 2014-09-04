  Micorosft Lumia 830: Slimmer sleeker 930 with strong focus on photos

Microsoft has announced what it calls its "first affordable flagship smartphone" as it continues to expand the Lumia range of its Windows Phone 8.1 devices.

The first official Lumia launch since Microsoft took over from Nokia, the company is claiming that the new 830 is a slimmer sleeker version of the 930 without compromising the design.

The phone will feature a Snapdragon 400 1.2Ghz processor, 1GB of RAM, 5-inch screen, and 16GB of memory with microSD expansion up to 128GB.

The device which measure 8.5mm thin will weigh 150grams. Nokia claim it is better than the Samsung Galaxy S5 and the iPhone 5S even though it costs only two thirds of the price (330 Euro).

Focusing on the camera of the device, the new Lumia will feature a 10 megapixel camera with image optimisation and a bundle of new imaging software enhancements.

The new feature phone will run the new Lumia Denim software update which will be rolling out to other devices in the Lumia range.

One of the key features the company is showing off is something called dynamic flash that allows you to add the flash after you've taken the picture.

Flash Shot is a new option which takes photos both with and without flash so you can adjust the photo between the two to find a perfect lighting - after the photo has been taken.

Storyteller has now been updated to allow people to share "living images" that move.

The new Denim update will add handsfree Cortana capabilities and other improvements to the camera including the ability to record 1080p video with a long press of the shutter button.

The phone will come with a 2200mAh battery and offer wireless charging as standard. Customers will be encouraged to buy a new charging plate that will not only glow, but also be NFC enabled to allow you to do certain things like lighting up when it automatically knows that you need battery even if you aren't looking at your phone at the time.

The phone will also come with 15GB of free OneDrive storage. The new phone is expected to be available in orange, green, white, grey, and black and be available by the end of September.