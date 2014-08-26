Archos shows off several Android and Windows-based devices, ahead of IFA 2014

Archos has once again unveiled a cluster of new products all at once, including smartphones, tablets, and connected objects. All of these new gadgets will be on display at IFA 2014 in Berlin next month.

Starting off with smartphones, Archos has introduced the 50b Platinum for £119 (pictured above). It features a quad-core processor, 5-inch IPS screen, dual SIM support, full HD video, 8 MP rear-shooter with autofocus, 2 MP front-facing cameras with integrated LED flash, 8 GB micro SD card, Android KitKat OS, a choice of three cases options, and a protective cover.

The 50b Platinum will launch in September alongside another smartphone called the 45c Platinum, which doesn't have confirmed specs at the moment, as well as a smaller version of the 50b Platinum that will cost £99. Archos hasn't yet provided a name or even specs on the smaller phone, but the company did announced an Android tablet called the 101 Oxygen and shared some specs.

The 101 Oxygen will cost £199 in October. It features an ARM Cortex A17 quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage, and a full HD 1080p screen. It's not clear what version of Android the tablet will offer, but if the 50b Platinum smartphone offers Kitkat, so one could assume that the 101 Oxygen will feature KitKat too. That said, apart from Android devices, Archos also introduced a range of devices running Microsoft's OS.

The 40 Cesium smartphone is a Windows Phone 8.1 device that will cost £79 in September. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 quad-core processor, 4-inch screen, and three coloured cases. The 80 Celsium is Windows 8.1 tablet that'll launch in October for £129 and features an 8-inch IPS screen with 1280x800 resolution and a Intel quad-core processor. No other specs were provided at this time.

READ: Hands-on: Archos Smart Home review

And finally, Archos has a new selection of connected objects that will be available in September. As for new additions, Archos has shown off the Music Light for £49. It's a lamp - available now - that streams music via Bluetooth from a device running iOS, Android, or Windows OS. There's also the Archos Music Beany that will be available for £29 and works with Bluetooth. It combines headphones with comfort.

In addition, the company has a new £99 Weather Station. It will work with both iOS and Android devices and measure things like "temperature, humidity, air quality, noise and atmospheric pressure with indoor. Check out the gallery below for images.