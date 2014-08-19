Is the Sharp Aquos Crystal the first truly bezel-free smartphone? (Update)

UPDATE: The Sharp Aquos Crystal is now available in the US only on the Sprint, Virgin and Boost networks.

Sharp has already unveiled two new smartphones and now at least one of them could be heading to US stores from tomorrow, with a truly bezel-free design.

The Sharp Aquos Crystal is the smartphone that manages to cram a 5-inch screen into a body that stops right at the edge of that display. Phone Arena has spotted an invite from US Network Sprint that invites guests to "Take the edge off". It's also decorated with crystals, suggesting the Sharp Aquos Crystal will be launched on 19 August in the US.

The Japanese launch of the Sharp Aquos Crystal and Crystal X has already happened, via Sprint's parent company SoftBank.

The phone itself isn't only great looking but packs in some decent specs too. Not flagship level but not bad. The 5-inch screen runs at 720p resolution and is backed by an LTE-capable Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. Onboard storage tops out at 8GB with no mention of microSD. It will come running the Android 4.4.2 KitKat OS and have a 2,040mAh battery.

The phone comes with a Harmon Kardon sound effects engine that delivers "Clari-Fi" to restore quality lost in music compression. There's also "LiveStage" streaming and native compatibility with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio Bluetooth speaker.

Expect Sharp to unveil the US version of the Aquos Crystal tomorrow. There is no word on pricing or European availability now but we're hoping it makes it across the pond. That or it inspires other phone manufacturers to create a truly bezel-free design like this.

