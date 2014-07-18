Could this be the world’s first 'proper' holographic smartphone? It's a 3D scanner too

A previously unheard of manufacturer from China is claiming that it has the world's first holographic phone. The Takee 1 uses what the company calls Smart Holographics to display in 3D and to use the camera to 3D scan.

Takee's phone uses cameras to track the user's face and eye-line so it can render images differently from different angles. So far so Amazon Fire Phone then. But it also, according to the promotional video, is able to scan real world images using the camera to create 3D models which can be 3D printed.

Then there's the case seen in the photographs. It appears to have four cameras which, presumably, will be what detects fingers for 3D controls of what's on the screen. Or it could be projectors that create a real holographic image. That said, it could just be extra cameras to make the in-screen "hologram" clearer. Although judging from the video it will indeed be able to project 'proper' holograms.

Takee says the phone uses in-air controls allowing the user to 'touch' holograms floating above the phone. Of course the only example is in the video mock-up so it's still not clear how holographic it will be.

The phone manufacturer also claims its "Cloud Cube" will be able to offer holographic 3D games, movies and apps. Hardware specs that have been announced include a 5.5-inch 1080p screen and an octa-core MT6592T processor.

The camera, which doubles as a 3D scanner, in a Sony Exmor IMX135 with 13-megapixel f/2.0 while the front-facing snapper is a 5-megapixel unit.

The Takee 1 will have a 2,500mAh battery, 32GB storage and dual-stereo speakers. It will have a metal chassis that built using a new 3D metal cutting technology, claims Takee. It will come in white and black or white and grey with a special edition 18k gold version also.

The Takee website has a countdown timer to a reservation deadline. Sign up to be notified appears to be open between now and 15 August. When it will actually be on sale, or how much it will cost, are not clear.

