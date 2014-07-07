  Want to really impress at the boat club? Get a Bentley premium smartphone made by Vertu

British premium smartphone brand Vertu has signed a partnership deal with luxury car firm Bentley which will result in Bentley-branded smartphones created by both companies' designers.

The deal lasts for five years and although Vertu is hardly prolific in its handset launches, it has been building premium Android devices for the last year and a half. It is likely, therefore, that the Bentley deal will include an Android smartphone at least.

Vertu has only just released its latest device, the new version of the Vertu Signature Touch that is priced from £6,750 but includes a 13-megapixel Hasselblad-certified camera, Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers and 118 carat solid sapphire crystal coating the 5.1-inch screen.

READ: Vertu Signature Touch has B&O speakers, Hasselblad camera, £6750 price tag

"This partnership will allow Vertu to fully integrate with the Bentley brand," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of Vertu.

"Phones will be jointly designed by the Vertu and Bentley design teams, based on a relationship that goes far deeper than the utilisation of materials and cues on design. We’re confident that the Vertu for Bentley phones will appeal to our mutual customers’ desire for sophistication, craftsmanship and precision engineering."

As well as take design cues from Bentley vehicles, the handsets will include exclusive Bentley content revealed Wolfgang Dürheimer, CEO of Bentley Motors. "Exclusive Bentley content will appeal to drivers, travellers and brand enthusiasts, through a partnership that delivers on both technology and touch," he said.

"The unique experience of luxury and performance inherent in every Bentley has now found further expression in the world’s most desirable mobile phone.”

The first Vertu for Bentley phone will be launched in October this year. A further four luxury smartphones will follow.