The next Microsoft Nokia Lumia could have Canon camera optics superior to the Lumia 1020
Microsoft has signed a deal with Canon that cross-licenses a lot of their patents. This could mean future Microsoft Nokia Lumia handsets have the smart processing and optic power of Canon crammed into them.
The Nokia Lumia 1020 with its 41-megapixel camera was, and probably still is, the best camera phone ever made. The unique way it pushed technology forward makes it still attractive even now when all other phones from its generation are dated. This patent sharing deal could mean a future Lumia that uses Canon's impressive Digic processing power and more.
There is also a chance that Microsoft may decide to follow in the footsteps of Sony and add removable lenses to its mobiles. Imagine a full removable Canon lens strapped to your mobile that has Canon processing onboard.
The other outcome is that Canon uses Microsoft's patents to change its user interface, perhaps integrating some from of Windows Phone into its cameras.
Either way it's great to see companies sharing patents to help push technological developments forward. Rather than fighting over them and slowing progress down for everyone.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments