  Lollipop, anyone? Google will show off the next 'L' version of Android today

Google's I/O developer conference kicks off tomorrow, and the web giant has a few surprises up its sleeve, including a preview of the next version of Android.

As part of a profile for Bloomberg Businessweek, Sundar Pichai, a senior vice president at Google who oversees Android, revealed he would offer a "preview" of the next version of Android at a developer event on 25 June. Google typically announces the next version of its mobile operating system in autumn, and it names each new version after a sweet or treat beginning with the next letter of the alphabet.

The last three years, for instance, saw the release of Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and KitKat. It is widely assumed that the next version will start with an 'L', meaning you might soon ask friends if they are running the new Android Lollipop. Or Lemonhead. Or Laffy Taffy. Or Licorice. Or Ladyfingers. Or Leche flan. Okay, maybe that last one is a bit far-fetched. But you get the point.

READ: Android Wear shown off with more detail in new video

Either way, Pichai will break from tradition and preview the next version of Android ahead of schedule: "I want the world to understand what we are doing sooner,” he said. It's amazing he revealed that much however, as Pichai reportedly just started preparing for I/O. Google apparently plans I/O events at the last minute, and Pinchai still has to make several major decisions about whether yet-to-be-announced projects will unveil.

In other words, while we're all anxiously waiting for the start of Google I/O, Pichai is relaxing and taking his sweet old time. Let us know in the comments below what you think the next version of Android will be called.