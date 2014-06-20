  Search any tune and Google will let you listen instantly on Android

Google would like you to use its search engine for everything. Even if that means searching for a song and then listening to it through a rival music-streaming service such as Spotify.

The Mountain View-based company has announced a new feature for Android users today, and it is something that'll also please music lovers. Unlock your Android device, then open the Google Search app, and search for any of your favourite musicians or bands on Google. Why? The top search results will now include links to play their music directly through one of your installed apps.

All you have to do is tap the launch link in Google Search, and then you'll start streaming music straightaway. Google's new feature is only available for Android devices in the US, though the company promised it would eventually expand the feature worldwide. That said, the ability to search-and-play music on Androids will not only get an international roll out but will work with local services like France-based Deezer.

"When you look up musicians and bands on Google, you often want to play their songs right away. Say you’re curious about your favorite pop artist’s latest hits, or you’re with friends chatting about the newest indie rock group and want to play some of their music," explained Google in a blog post on Friday. "We hope all this makes finding and exploring artists and music on Google more fun now that you can listen to the music right away."

At the moment, US-based search results for music are limited to just six supported apps and services. They include Google Play and Google-owned YouTube, of course, as well as iHeart Radio, Rdio, Spotify, and TuneIn.