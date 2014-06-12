  Starbucks is trialling wireless charging in some of its coffee shops

Starbucks has teamed up with Duracell to begin a nationwide rollout of wireless charging systems for smartphones across the US.

The wireless charging mats are currently in a handful of Starbucks coffee shops on the west coast around San Jose and on the east coast around Boston.

Since Duracell makes the charging mats they will work with any Powermat compatible case or phone. For anyone without wireless charging built in there are a selection of cases available to buy, for the iPhone 5S for example. There are cases made by third party manufacturers for a lot of modern smartphones so finding one for your device should be easy.

So for wireless charging compatible phones it's as easy as dropping the device on the charging mat while enjoying a coffee and free Wi-Fi.

Since Starbucks hasn't rolled this out across America yet it's clearly in the early stages so don't expect to start seeing them internationally just yet.