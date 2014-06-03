Cat has launched the world’s first globally available rugged KitKat toughphone, the B15Q

Cat, better known for making diggers, has unveiled its latest B15Q tough phone as the world's first globally available rugged KitKat smartphone.

The Cat B15Q is a seriously tough phone made for pretty much any situation. Before having a really strong phone meant compromising on operating system and specs. The B15Q should make that choice less tough thanks to its IP67 + MIL SPEC 810G durability rating and Android 4.4 KitKat OS.

The smartphone is dust proof, scratch resistant and can withstand temperatures from minus 25 degrees Celcius to plus 55. It can withstand a 1.8 metre drop onto concrete and can sit under water for half an hour.

The B15Q is powered by a 1.4GHz Media Tek quad-core processor and will last up to 19 days on standby thanks to its 2000mAh removable battery. There's a 4-inch touch controlled 480x800 resolution display capable of wet finger tracking. There also a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and HD video. It even comes with Bluetooth 4.0 for low power connectivity. The B15Q tops out at 3G connectivity and 1GB of RAM but has microSD for up to 64GB expansion.

The Cat B15Q will be available in the UK from early July for £299.

