  Vertu Signature Touch has B&O speakers, Hasselblad camera, £6750 price tag

Vertu has announced a new luxury handset, the Vertu Signature Touch. Unlike some super-luxury smartphones, however, the Signature Touch looks impressive on the spec sheet too.

Stealing the headlines are the Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers, along with Dolby Digital Plus virtual surround sound, and Vertu claiming "peerless" audio performance.

If that doesn't sound good, then perhaps the Hasselblad certification on the camera will. There isn't too much detail on exactly what this entails, other than to say there's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with a dual LED flash. We suspect it will be a Sony sensor.

There's a front facing 2.1-megapixel camera on the front.

"Signature Touch is our pinnacle smartphone, designed for a global consumer who appreciates and expects unique products and first class performance," said Massimiliano Pogliani, Vertu CEO.

"We have deliberately elected to excel in the areas that are most relevant to our customer base, however, namely the audio and imaging. The fact that we have met the very exacting standards of B&O, Dolby and Hasselblad illustrates the lengths that our engineers have gone to, to deliver an exceptional user experience for our customers."

The Vertu Signature Touch has a 4.7-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and it's covered with a 5.1-inch 118 carat solid sapphire crystal, aiming to look beautiful and stay free from scratches.

Sitting at the core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core chipset, clocked at 2.3GHz. There's no mention of the model, or the RAM, but there is 64GB of internal storage.

It also launches on Android 4.4 KitKat, along with the Vertu Concierge, Life and Certainty services.

There's a 2275mAh battery, which sounds a little on the small side, so you will be thankful of the Qi wireless charging that's built-in.

But specs aside, you'll probably be buying this handset for the materials and final design. There's a range of colour options for the calf leather, so if you have the cash, you can have something truly distinctive.

The Vertu Signature Touch will be available from June 2014, from £6,750.