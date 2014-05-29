  London Technology Week hopes to be a Tinder for tech companies

London Partners has kicked off the start of its London Technology Week push saying that the week long collection of events, which Pocket-lint is apart of, will become a "vast tinder / match.com experience for tech companies and fans."

The comments made by Kit Malthouse, London's Deputy Mayor, come just weeks away from the start of the event on the 16 June.

There are now over 130 events with an expected 30,000 people attending everything from Pocket-lint's Tech Tavern to Internet World Expo at ExCel to face-to-face investor meetings, pitching competitions and hackathons, covering a broad range of sectors, including education, music, sport, fashion, finance and science.

Surprised at how popular the week long event is already proving, Malthouse told Pocket-lint that "Over the years London has relied too much on finance," and "that we need as a city to embrace tech and turn it into a second string."

Malthouse also believes that London has the capability to avoid some of the problems faced in Silicon Valley.

"You won't see Google buses in London because our transport is so great."

Likewise Russ Shaw, CEO of Tech London Advisors was also keen to promote London ahead of the week long showcase in June.

In a separate interview he said that there was "no reason why we can't build London Technology Week into another South by South West, MWC, and CES."

London Technology Week is on from 16 - 20 June. The Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in association with O2 will run all week. Stay tuned for more details.