Tonino Lamborghini Antares smartphone exclusively available at Selfridges, yours for £2,500

The luxury Tonino Lamborghini Antares smartphone is now available in the UK, exclusively at Selfridges and Carphone Warehouse, for a princely £2,500.

Designed with plenty of drama, the luxury brand today explained the difficulty in forming the stainless steel body with PVD coating, due to the precision required for the handset to get the highest quality finish.

There's a leather back, adorned with the distinctive raging bull logo, so there will be no mistaking what phone you're using. It will come in gold, black and silver finishes, with a range of colour options for the leather insert.

This is paired with custom wallpapers and ringtones, as well as a customised user interface that sits over Android 4.2.

The Tonino Lamborghini Antares comes with a 1.5GHz quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

There's a 4-inch display with a 960 x 540 pixel resolution on the front, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

But this phone isn't about the specs, it's about the design and the brand. It's a hefty handset at 170g and all that flamboyancy swells it to 136 x 67.6 x 13.5mm.

If you're in the market for a luxury designer handset, then get yourselves down to Selfridges without delay. Or, you could buy 27 Motorola Moto Es instead.