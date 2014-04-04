Gresso Azimuth is company's first luxury dual-SIM phone, expect to pay $2,000

Gresso has announced its Azimuth dual-SIM luxury mobile phone. Made with a titanium body, steel keyboard and logo of either 18K gold or white gold, it is an obvious exercise in decadence with only 999 of them to be handmade.

Each device will take five hours to put together and comes with its own unique serial number – but then don't all phones come with that?

What all phones don't come with is a 21-piece steel keyboard. This, Gresso says, means a comfortable keyboard that has a satisfying push when each key is used.

The grade 5 titanium case takes nine hours to machine and mill to perfection. The polishing of that case takes four hours and is done manually. Hats off to the fellow who does that for a day job, at least he has an excuse not to clean when he gets home.

The phone will have 2GB of "internal memory", a 1.3-megapixel camera, WAP 2.0, Bluetooth 2.0 and a 1,100mAh battery.

Gresso's S40 OS will run the device, which will cost from $2,000 (£1,205) to buy now, depending on which option the user wants. Expect footballers with the need for keeping their family lives from their other "pursuits" to snap them up. Probably.

READ: Gresso Radical luxury smartphone puts Android in solid titanium, yours for just $2,000