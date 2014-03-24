  Texting and driving may put you on a billboard in California

Smile, you're on camera.

If you're someone who likes to text and drive, you may want to stop to save yourself from embarrassment. Well that, and it's just plain dumb.

A new project called Texting While in Traffic has captured several drivers in California using their phone while driving or sitting in traffic. Its founder Brian Singer tells Gizmodo: "My hope is that it will freak some people out and make them think twice before picking up the phone while driving."

The photos are not only displayed on a website - it's shocking how many there are - but are also being displayed on billboards in San Francisco. The billboards contain no text, and simply just show a driver using their phone while at the wheel.

The website contains a number of stats, including that 660,000 drivers are using their phones right now, 4.6 seconds each of those drivers have their eyes off the road, and 80 per cent of vehicle crashes involve driver inattention.

Singer is hoping the billboards deter texting and driving. Not only is it a $76 fine in California for texting while your car is in drive, but it can put others in danger too.

Singer encourages users to send photos in to the TWIT Spotting website.