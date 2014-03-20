  Crocodile leather wrapped Gresso Titanium Bumper will protect your iPhone for $10,000

Gresso has unveiled what it claims to be the most expensive accessory line for the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S on the market, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

We know what you're thinking - this sounds absurd. But what you have here is a phone case encrusted in 18K gold, crocodile leather, and grade 5 titanium, for the ultimate combination of style and protection. Perfect for that one rich uncle you have.

The Gresso Titanium Bumper has a unique patent magnetic lock system, that allows it to close and open with a single move. It securely protects the iPhone 5/5S from any mechanical damages and leaves the functional keys and ports open and accessible.

Given the price tag, each Titanium Bumper case takes 8 hours to make thanks to a titanium case machining and milling processor. Additionally, the Bumper body has directional polishing which is performed manually and takes 4 hours. Gresso claims that with this technology, the desired metal texture is achieved, and the case becomes light and durable.

The Gresso Titanium Bumper will be available for purchase on 20 March. This new version improves on the Gresso made available for the iPhone 5 in September 2012.

Gresso hasn't updated its website yet to explain specific pricing for each model, but says it will have a $10,000 version available.