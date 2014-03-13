  Concept imagines iPhone 6 with curved display, and it looks good

The new iPhone has been tipped heavily to launch with a curved display in 2014.

YouTube user ConceptsiPhone has taken that information and made one of the better concepts for the iPhone 6 we've seen. It depicts what Apple may do with the handset, showing off a slight curve to the screen, refined body, larger display, and tweaked camera.

Of course, the video isn't relying on any inside information from Apple - this is all guessing. But good guessing, indeed.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have reported two iPhones will be released, around 4.7 and 5.5 inches in size, in the second half of 2014. The glass on the displays will curve downward, a first for the iPhone line.

If you're already getting bored with the iPhone 5S, the new iOS 8 screenshots and this concept may get you excited for what's coming out of Apple this year. If you're an Android fanboy, this gives you a chance to bash.

What do you think? Is this type of design a good idea for Apple's next iPhone?