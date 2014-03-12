  Artemis pCell will make your phone 1000 times faster than 4G

Artemis is a startup that's working on a new networking technology that aims to leave 4G connectivity in its wake - by working 1000 times faster.

The Artmeis pCell technology uses new transmitters that will work with current LTE mobile phones to enhance connectivity and cut down on mobile battery consumption.

The current system of data networks use huge, high powered towers dotted about to create large areas of connectivity. The pWave unit does the opposite. It's small, low powered and Artemis wants to put them everywhere.

Current tower systems send data to individuals in turn so a large group, like at a stadium event, slows down everyone's connections. Artemis says the pCell will use the pWave units to overlay signals giving each individual full signal at all times. They each have their own pCell of connectivity, essentially.

From the provider's perspective this is a winner too as a single pWave uses 1-milliwatt of power, compared to a tower's 250-milliwatts. Although there will be a lot more pWaves so how this works out isn't clear yet. But the infrastructure costs will certainly be far lower as the pWaves can be easily mounted, without a costly tower, and run on Linux software.

From a user perspective this is a battery win too as a mobile won't need to use as much power to receive data. This is due to the power currently wasted searching for signal constantly. Artemis claims "pCell Native" devices could use even less power than Wi-Fi does today.

Artemis plans to launch in San Francisco across 350 rooftops, enough to cover the entire city, at the end of 2014. Artemis CEO Steve Perlman says the technology could be deployed in "all major markets" by the end of 2015.