YotaPhone 2 comes with 4.7-inch always-on e-paper display and more than 50 hours battery life

Yota Devices has unveiled its second-generation YotaPhone during the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

The Russian company sticks with the dual-screen design, with a 5-inch AMOLED display on one side and 4.7-inch e-paper display on the other. Because the latter is now always-on, without much impact to the battery, you will be able to receive notifications and other important information in real-time on the mono screen, while still getting more than 50 hours of battery life.

The EPD screen has a higher resolution and greater pixel density than that on the first YotaPhone, and a built-in light means it can now be used in the dark too. "Now you can read comfortably in bright sunlight or in the dark on the always-on display," said company CEO Vlad Martynov.

"The future of smartphones is always-on displays allowing users to stay connected without turning off the real world and disrupting the people around you. The next-generation YotaPhone takes this totally innovative concept in smartphones and makes it even better. Now, with two full-touch displays, the next-generation YotaPhone is twice as smart, twice as useful and twice as beautiful," he said.

Specifications for the new device include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, wireless charging, NFC, advanced anti-theft protection and integrated hands-free audio.

It will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Russia in the last quarter of this year. A version for the US and Asian markets will follow early in 2015. Prices are yet to be announced, but Yota Devices has revealed that it will implement an upgrade programme for those wanting to swap their old YotaPhone for the new one.