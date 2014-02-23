  Firefox OS ready to step up a gear and expand to higher spec devices

Mozilla has announced that the next wave of Firefox OS devices will be better specified than the first.

Phones such as the ZTE Open C and Open II, and the Alcatel OneTouch Fire range of devices, use Snapdragon dual-core processors for better performance and compete on a more level playing field with the budget end of Android smartphones and tablets.

The software firm has also revealed a few details on where it sees the future of its mobile operating system heading. It plans to add 4G LTE and dual-SIM support, universal search functionality, easier content sharing through NFC, ways to make custom ringtones and more.

It will also introduce Firefox Accounts and services. It will offer the option for users to sign up to a Firefox account that will sync across all formats. It will better integrate services, including Firefox marketplace, Firefox Sync, backup, storange and even offer a service that will help locate, message or wipe a phone if it were lost or stolen.

"We’re pleased to see the Firefox OS ecosystem grow so quickly as users, developers and partners come together to experience and build the future of mobile experiences," said Andreas Gal, Mozilla vice president of Mobile.

"Firefox OS will continue to evolve and add more features to offer choice and customisation that is unmatched by any other smartphone. We’re excited to see what other features and services will result from an open platform being contributed to by developers, partners and community around the world."

Firefox OS phones are now sold in 15 countries around the world. Panasonic has also adopted the system to drive some of its smart TVs.