Kazam launches its first 4G-enabled Thunder 2 handset for Europe

UK-based handset maker Kazam, started by two former HTC execs, broke on the scene last year to "disrupt status quo" with a smartphone priced for every customer.

On Thursday Kazam announced the Thunder 2, its first LTE smartphone aimed to take advantage of the growing LTE market across Europe, and specifically the UK.

The Thunder 2 comes in both 4.5- and 5-inch models, with the former featuring LTE and the latter sticking with older 3G technology.

The 4.5-inch Thunder 2 features a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 800x480 resolution screen, 8-megapixel rear-camera, and Android 4.3 - nothing to really write home about, compared to other handsets on the market. The 5-inch version takes it a step up with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 4GB of storage, 1920x720 resolution screen, 13-megapixel rear-camera, 5-megapixel front-camera, and Android 4.2.

“It’s not enough to stand for one thing in the fast paced mobile industry, Kazam must continue to innovate in areas often overlooked by the competition," James Atkins, marketing officer at Kazam, said. "Kazam is taking a fresh approach to mobile and will continue to pose difficult questions and challenge convention.” However Atkins didn't provide pricing to back up the claim.

Kazam also unveiled the Trooper 2, comprised of 4-, 4.5-, 5-, and 6-inch models. Internally, the handsets feature a 1.3GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of storage.

Pocket-lint will be live from Mobile World Congress 2014 in late-February with a hands-on look at Kazam's new handsets. Availability has not yet been provided.