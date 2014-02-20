Archos outs affordable LTE 50c Oxygen tablet and octa-core powered Helium 4G smartphone

Archos has announced a range of devices it will be showing off at Mobile World Congress next week including the 80 Helium 4G tablet and the 50c Oxygen smartphone.

The Archos 80 Helium 4G joins the range as, Archos claims: "The world's first 4G tablet under £229.99." It will come with a 1.2GHz quad-core A7 processor with 1GB of RAM and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. It will connect at 4G/LTE Cat 4 and features an 8-inch 1024 x 768 IPS screen, has 8GB storage, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras plus Bluetooth 4.0.

READ: Hands-on: Archos Smart Home review

The Archos 50c Oxygen is the flagship handset that'll sell for an affordable £220. For that money users get a 5-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display, Mediatek octa-core A7 at 1.7GHz with 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras and Bluetooth 4.0 are onboard while it's all run with Android 4.2.

Also making smartphone appearances are the 64 Xenon, a 1.3GHz quad-core 6.4-inch handset with 1280 x 720 screen and 8-megapixel camera, and the 40b Titanium smartphone with its 1.3Ghz dual-core processor and 4-inch 800 x 480 resolution display.

The 64 Xenon will sell for £200 while the 40b Titanium will be £100. All the devices come with microSD expansion. Release dates have not been announced.

READ: Hands-on: Archos Gamepad 2 review